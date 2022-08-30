Depth chart analysis: Boise State's 'one-two punch' in the backfield

"A lot of the things George [Holani] can do, Ashton [Jeanty] can do already at that age, which is tremendous," Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough said.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State football released its initial depth chart Monday, as the Broncos prepare to hit the road in four days for their season opener at Oregon State.

The first roster breakdown of the year typically comes with a handful of 'OR' tags, meaning the winner of the given position battle won't be decided until game day. However, Monday's release only included the Broncos' two-deep depth chart, painting a clear picture of fall camp's biggest winners.

Most of the position battles turned out as expected, but there were a few notable takeaways on Boise State's offense:

Redshirt freshman Taylen Green won the backup quarterback job behind fourth-year starter Hank Bachmeier. According to Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough, the competition was tight with Oregon State transfer Sam Vidlak. Green's consistency throughout fall camp ultimately set him apart.

At running back, the Broncos' lone true freshman on the two-deep roster is Ashton Jeanty, behind Boise State's workhorse George Holani. The 5-8, 205-pound back rushed for 1,843 yards and 31 touchdowns on 229 carries as a senior at Lone Star High School, before graduating early.

While there is still work to do as Jeanty develops, the Broncos' coaching staff is thrilled about the immediate impact he can make in the offense.

"It's great to have a guy that can come in and bring some electricity and be a guy that can change things quickly," Plough said. "A lot of the things George can do, Ashton can do already at that age, which is tremendous, but again, he's a young guy. We can't forget that he's a freshman and we're gonna have to build his confidence as the season goes, but that's going to be quite the one-two punch with those two guys."

On the offensive line, Boise State's front five will line up as expected. The Broncos' boast an improved and experienced group in 2022, especially at the bookends.

Boise State's full offensive depth chart is included below:

QB: Hank Bachmeier - No. 2: Taylen Green

RB: George Holani - No. 2: Ashton Jeanty

TE: Riley Smith - No. 2: Tyneil Hopper OR Kurt Rafdal

X: Billy Bowens - No. 2: Austin Bolt

H: Latrell Caples - No. 2: Davis Koetter

Z: Stefan Cobbs - No. 2: Cole Wright

LT: John Ojukwu - No. 2: Joseph Amos

LG: Garrett Curran - No. 2: Will Farrar

C: Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez - No. 2: Will Farrar

RG: Ben Dooley - No. 2: Mason Randolph

RT: Cade Beresford - No. 2: Cord Kringlen

Defensively, the Broncos are stacked in the secondary. Caleb Biggers and Markel Reed will start Saturday in Corvallis at cornerback, with JL Skinner at boundary safety and Tyreque Jones at nickel.

Jones switched to the nickel position this offseason after earning an All-Mountain West Honorable Mention nod as a safety in 2021. The San Bernardino, Calif., native forced a team-high six pass breakups and started in all 12 games last fall.

Following a neck-and-neck offseason competition at field safety, redshirt sophomore Rodney Robinson earned the starting nod over Seyi Oladipo. Robinson has been praised in 2022 for his high energy and motor.

According to Boise State defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson, Robinson's biggest improvement came in the form of his preparation.

"He's a very savvy football player. He plays tough, he plays bigger than he is. Obviously, very explosive, but also with how he understands the game -- he plays very fast, which you need to when you're undersized. He really stood out in regards to how much he's really picked up how he studies, how he preps and that's been a testament to a lot of our older guys in the room -- Tyreque Jones, JL (Skinner) -- helping him, show him how to keep growing. Shey Oladipo is going to play a ton too. Those guys are going to continue to battle it out, because they both had really good fall camps."

Boise State junior Isaiah Bagnah is once again listed as an EDGE on the initial two-deep roster. Head coach Andy Avalos announced Bagnah was moving to weakside linebacker at Mountain West Media Days in July, but the Canada native is back to having his hand in the dirt.

Boise State's full defensive depth chart is included below:

DE: George Tarlas - No. 2: Cortez Hogans

NT: Jackson Cravens - No. 2: Herbet Gums OR Michael Callahan

DT: Scott Matlock - No. 2: Divine Obichere

EDGE: Demitri Washington - No. 2: Isaiah Bagnah OR Deven Wright

MIKE: Ezekiel Noa - No. 2: Marco Notarainni

WILL: D.J. Schramm - No. 2: Brandon Hawkins OR Andrew Simpson

N: Tyreque Jones - No. 2: Zion Washington

BCB: Caleb Biggers - No. 2: Jaylen Clark

BS: JL Skinner - No. 2: Alexander Teubner

FS: Rodney Robinson - No. 2: Seyi Oladipo

FCB: Markel Reed - No. 2: Kaonohi Kaniho OR Tyric LeBeauf

Sometimes quality special teams play gets overlooked.



Whether is be the return game, kicking, or punting, #BoiseState has been pretty good in most of those areas recently.



With Jonah Dalmas back, the kicking game should be a definite strength for the Broncos this season. pic.twitter.com/yrrxalVpWt — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) August 23, 2022

Boise State's specialists:

KO: Will Ferrin

P: James Ferguson-Reynolds

SNAP: Mason Hutton

HOLD: Connor Riddle

K: Jonah Dalmas

KOR: Stefan Cobbs

PR: George Holani