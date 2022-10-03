Boise State looks ahead to Fresno State after big win: news conference at 1 p.m.

The Broncos are 3-2 overall and undefeated in Mountain West play after Friday's 35-13 victory against San Diego State.

BOISE, Idaho — After a week of big changes in the program, the Boise State University football team is celebrating a big conference win and gearing up for another Mountain West showdown.

The Broncos notched a 35-13 victory Friday night against the San Diego State Aztecs in Albertsons Stadium. All 35 of Boise State's points came in the second half.

The Broncos' win came at the end of a week in which former Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter replaced Tim Plough as offensive coordinator, and redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green was named the starter after Hank Bachmeier entered the transfer portal.

Head coach Andy Avalos is scheduled to speak in a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday. It will be livestreamed on KTVB.COM, KTVB+ and the KTVB YouTube channel.

Boise State is 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the Mountain West after Friday's win against San Diego State. The Broncos will be back on the Blue Turf this coming weekend against the Fresno State Bulldogs, who are 1-3 overall after a 19-14 loss at UConn. This week's game at Boise State will be the Bulldogs' first Mountain West contest of the season.

The Broncos and Bulldogs line up against each other on the Blue Turf of Lyle Smith Field Saturday, Oct. 8 at Albertsons Stadium. Game time is 7:45 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on FS1.

This story will be updated after the conclusion of Monday's news conference.