BOISE, Idaho — You know how many times we've complained about 8:40 p.m. kick-offs the last few years at Albertsons Stadium? Getting to the car after the game ends around midnight?



Well, for the many Boise State Bronco football fans who didn’t like that, we have some good news.

The Mountain West Conference announced Thursday its games will be broadcast on CBS Sports and Fox Sports, meaning that all Boise State football home games or conference games will be on those channels and not ESPN.



This is big news because of the change in kick-off times.



The new deal says the latest a game can start is 8 p.m. Mountain Time.



And Fox has announced that they are considering bringing their pre-game show to Boise for the BSU-Florida State game next year.

