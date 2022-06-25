Boise State football lands four class of 2023 commits in four days

Kyle Cox out of Eatonville, Washington committed to Boise State Friday, giving the Broncos' their fourth commit in as many days for the class of 2023.

BOISE, Idaho — If you're watching at home, you may have lost track of all the commits Boise State football added this week. So, let's rewind and recap the Broncos' last four days:

Back on Tuesday, the Broncos added speedy running back Breezy Dubar out of Anna High School in Texas. Speed is the name of the game with Breezy. He's posted a 10.63 100-meter dash time and rushed for over 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns last fall.

Boise State followed that up with another offensive skill player on Wednesday, when wide receiver Jackson Grier out of Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas made his commitment. Grier is the son of Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier.

The momentum continued into Thursday with a defensive addition from the lone star state. Franklyn Johnson Jr. out of Little Elm High School in the northern Dallas suburbs announced his commitment. Johnson Jr. will start his career in Boise at the cornerback position.

The Broncos then added their fourth commit in as many days for the 2023 class Friday, going to Washington to add some beef up front on the offensive line. Kyle Cox out of Eatonville, Wash. committed to Boise State. The 6-7, 270-pounder chose the Broncos over San Diego State and many others.

