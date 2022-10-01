Boise State unveils first-of-its-kind football player trading cards

Boise State is the first college football team to have its entire roster represented in a trading card set. Packs go on sale at Treasure Valley Jacksons Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Athletics continues to excel in the dynamic world of NIL, otherwise known as name, image and likeness. For the first time in NCAA history, the governing body is allowing student-athletes to profit off their own popularity through NIL and the Broncos are thriving in the new department.

On Wednesday, Boise State football unveiled the nation's first trading card set with its entire program represented in player packs.

The athletic department partnered with Jacksons Food Stores to create the trailblazing idea. The trading cards will be sold beginning Friday, Oct. 7 at Jacksons around the Treasure Valley.

Each Boise State pack costs $12.99 and includes 14 trading cards. According to Boise State Athletics, the trading cards are, "professionally designed, printed and packaged." The quality of the packs are undeniable:

Not only is every Bronco represented through the NIL campaign, but there is also an added bonus for Bronco Nation with 10 limited-edition autographed trading cards, with the likes of JL Skinner, Scott Matlock and John Ojukwu included.

One out of every 10 player packs includes one of the autographed cards. More than 10,000 packs will be distributed to sell to the Treasure Valley's 103 Jacksons locations.

"I am really thankful there is an opportunity like this," Ojukwu said. "I remember being a kid growing up in Boise and it was the coolest thing ever to get something that had a Boise State football player on it. Now to get to play a role in what those items are and see them on store shelves, I love it."

At most universities, the current model forces student-athletes to do the work themselves. That often means outsourcing -- and paying -- a third-party to create connections and marketing opportunities.

Boise State, on the other hand, has set up an infrastructure they strongly believe will streamline NIL opportunities, and make them more powerful for everyone involved.

At the Inaugural NIL Awards at the College Football Hall of Fame in July, Boise State earned the Best Institutional NIL Program award. The Broncos' nationally-recognized NIL program makes campaigns like this and player jersey shirts possible.

The athletic department said the partnership for the player trading cards was also made possible by Bronco Sports Properties, its multimedia rightsholder.

"We are extremely grateful to Jacksons and their leadership team for sharing our vision and wanting to be a part of this exciting opportunity on the ground floor," Boise State Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey said. "We are thrilled to partner with a major player in the Treasure Valley to bring this deal to life and we look forward to finding opportunities to grow the partnership to benefit even more Boise State student-athletes and fans."

