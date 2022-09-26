Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier entering transfer portal, sources say

Bachmeier has up to two more years of eligibility as a college football player.

BOISE, Idaho — Fourth-year starting Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier is entering the transfer portal, according to sources.

This is the second significant move for the offense this week, as head coach Andy Avalos fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough on Saturday.

The timing of the news is significant. Bachmeier never redshirted, starting since the day he arrived on campus at Boise State. NCAA rules now allow a player to play in a maximum of four games in a season while still maintaining the ability to redshirt. Bachmeier played in his fourth game of the season at UTEP on Friday.

In addition to that, Bachmeier can also still utilize his COVID-season, giving him two more years of eligibility.

Bachmeier, one of the highest rated recruits in school history, arrived at Boise State in January 2019. He immediately won the starting job, and in his first game as a starter he led the Broncos to the program's biggest comeback win ever over a Power 5 opponent, Florida State University. As a true freshman, he was tabbed "Hurricane Hank," throwing for a career-high 407 yards in a 36-31 victory.

Injuries and COVID protocols limited Bachmeier to just 13 games over his freshman and sophomore seasons. As a junior in 2021, he played in all 12 games, battling through a knee injury for most of the fall. He set career-highs in completions (252), passing yards (3,080) and touchdowns (20).

His senior year has been a struggle though. He was pulled in the first quarter of the season-opener against Oregon State, and led the Broncos to their worst passing performance since 1997 when they only threw for 93 yards in a 27-10 last Friday at UTEP.

It's well known Boise State has had protection issues over the last few years. The Broncos have surrendered 71 sacks since the start of the 2019 season, with Bachmeier on the receiving end of 57 of them.

Bachmeier has already graduated, which allows him to enter the transfer portal immediately.

Boise State will now turn to a quarterback room that includes redshirt freshmen Taylen Green and Sam Vidlak, who transferred in from Oregon State this offseason. Green has the most experience amongst that group, appeared in a total of four games throughout his career. He played a majority of the season-opener at Oregon State, completing 19-of-28 pass attempts for 155 yards, while also rushing for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.