Bronco Nation will be able to fill Albertsons Stadium with cutouts when Boise State football returns

BOISE, Idaho — Like much of the sports world, when the Boise State Broncos start their delayed season later this month, fans won't be able to attend the game but the university announced on Friday that it will sell personalized fan cutouts.

Fans can buy the cut-outs for $50 each and can upload a photo that will be placed on a cut-out in Albertsons Stadium.

At the end of the season, fans will be able to pick up their cutouts.

Boise State Associate Athletic Director Joe Nickell said the university decided it was in the interest of public health that no fans attend games at Albertsons Stadium.

The university worked with health officials in the Treasure Valley during the decision-making process.

Nickell added that the university "will continue to monitor the situation in the Treasure Valley throughout the course of the season."

The sales of the cutouts will go towards helping athletes with the Elevate The Blue fundraiser.

