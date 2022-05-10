'All he does is work': DJ Schramm reaping the benefits of dedication

"Whatever DJ does after football too, because of the person he is and who he is, he's gonna be successful," Boise State head coach Andy Avalos said.

BOISE, Idaho — Collegiate athletics have evolved immensely over the last few years. One of the biggest changes has been the transfer portal, giving athletes the freedom to explore other opportunities.

In most cases, but not all, playing time is a deciding factor in searching for other openings. A lack of 'PT' often leads one to enter the 'TP.'

The transfer portal evolution is what makes guys like Boise State fifth-year senior linebacker DJ Schramm kind of a dying breed.

For four years, Schramm served as a backup, but he stayed true to the team he loves. Now, he is reaping the benefits as the Broncos' most productive defensive player.

"DJ's going crazy right now. He's playing like an NFL linebacker," safety JL Skinner said. "I'm glad to see him doing that. He works hard, he's locked in and he's just reaping the benefits of everything that he's put in."

During the 2021 campaign, Schramm totaled 24 tackles and one sack. Leading up to Boise State's season opener at Oregon State, the Fresno native was in the thick of a fall camp battle to start as the Broncos' weakside linebacker.

Fast forward to week six of the 2022 season and Schramm's growth is incomparable. The 6-0, 235-pound bruiser leads Boise State with 44 total tackles thus far.

Schramm's dominance also earned regional praise recently, as he was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week following an 11-tackle performance in the Broncos' 35-13 win over San Diego State. Schramm also tallied four tackles-for-loss and forced a fumble against the Aztecs.

"He's paid his dues and even last year backing up Zeke [Noa], you know, got some good run, but not even close to the extent he did now. In the offseason, was not the guy coming off as, 'coach I should be starting,' he just kept prepping and training, but all he does is work," defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said. "Seeing him, the hard work, still has got a lot he can improve on and grow in, and nobody wants to improve that more than himself. He's up there continuing to find a way to take steps."

As impressive as the Clovis West High School grad's season has been, Schramm's blue-collar mentality has never waivered. The physical linebacker brings life to Boise State's locker room, according to praise from his Bronco teammates.

"DJ brings energy man, everyday. Obviously, there can be some days where the team is down, but not DJ," linebacker Ezekiel Noa said. "DJ's one of those guys who brings the energy at practice and helps elevate everybody's game. Not only a great player, he's a great person, great brother."

Skinner said the fifth-year senior will, "for sure put a smile on your face," whenever he interacts with members of the Boise State football program.

While he is making a case for a football career after Boise State, Schramm's never-say die, head to the grindstone attitude is bound to pay dividends in his future life, as it has during his time on The Blue in 2022.

"Whatever DJ does after football too, because of the person he is and who he is, he's gonna be successful," head coach Andy Avalos said. "He's smart, he's got a great personality, he has real confidence -- it's not fake confidence -- that is huge for our team. You know, tremendous leader not just for the defense, but he's a tremendous leader for our team overall."

Danielson added Schramm would be, "one of everyone's favorite players," if each Boise State Bronco was surveyed.

"He's a phenomenal young man … You just love being around DJ because he's always got some joke, always something to talk about, like, he's just an engaging guy," Danielson said.