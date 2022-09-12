Boise State football coaches look ahead to home opener

After a 1-1 start on the road, Boise State hosts Tennessee-Martin Saturday, September 17.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos look to get back above the .500 mark when they line up against the University of Tennessee-Martin Saturday afternoon on the Blue Turf, the Broncos' first home game of the 2022 football season.

Head coach Andy Avalos, offensive coordinator Tim Plough and defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson will address the media and take reporters' questions in a news conference scheduled for noon Monday. It will be livestreamed on KTVB.COM, the KTVB mobile app and the KTVB YouTube channel.

Boise State is 1-1 overall and 1-0 in Mountain West play after defeating New Mexico 31-14 last Friday night in Albuquerque. Saturday's game against UT-Martin is the second of four non-conference games on Boise State's schedule. UT-Martin, a member of the Ohio Valley Conference, is Boise State's only FCS opponent this season.

Kickoff for UT-Martin at Boise State is set for 2 p.m. MT Saturday, Sept. 17, at Albertsons Stadium. It will be televised on FS1, available on cable, satellite and streaming services.

Boise State goes into Saturday's home opener after a dominant performance by the Bronco defense against New Mexico, whom Boise State held to 123 yards of offense. The Bronco offense got off to a slow start, but racked up 318 total net yards, including 170 yards passing in a three-touchdown performance by quarterback Hank Bachmeier. On the receiving end of those TD passes were Latrell Caples (twice) and George Holani.

This story will be updated following Monday's news conference.