Boise State football coaches review Air Force game, look ahead to CSU

The coaches' weekly news conference is live at 1 p.m. Monday. Now more than halfway through the season, the Broncos are undefeated in Mountain West conference play.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State University football team is back at home this weekend, looking to stay undefeated in Mountain West conference play and defend the Blue Turf against Colorado State.

The Broncos are preparing for the Oct. 29 home game against the Rams after a road trip that took them to Colorado Springs, where Boise State defeated Air Force, 19-14, last Saturday.

Head coach Andy Avalos, defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter are scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. Monday in a news conference with local media. The news conference will be livestreamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

Following the win at Air Force, Boise State is 5-2 overall, and 4-0 in the Mountain West. The Broncos are the only MW team that remains undefeated in conference play. They're on a three-game win streak and more than a month removed from the Sept. 23 non-conference loss at UTEP that preceded a change at offensive coordinator.

Colorado State is coming to Boise with an overall record of 2-5, and a MW record of 2-1. The Rams defeated Hawai'i last Saturday and are now third in the Mountain Division standings.

The Colorado State at Boise State game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. It will be televised on FS 1, available on cable, satellite and streaming services.