Boise State Football

Boise State football coaches news conference Monday afternoon

Broncos head coach Andy Avalos, offensive and defensive coordinators field reporter questions live at 1 p.m. Monday.
Credit: AP
Boise State defensive lineman Braxton Fely (90) lifts running back George Holani (24) after Holani's 1-yard touchdown run against BYU in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

BOISE, Idaho — With three games left in the regular season, the Boise State University football team remains atop the Mountain West conference. It's something to keep in mind after the Broncos' heartbreaking 31-28 loss to BYU on Nov. 5.

Boise State's record now stands at 6-3 overall and 5-0 in the MW. Next up for the Broncos, the Nevada Wolf Pack at 8:30 p.m. MT Saturday, Nov. 12, in Reno. The Wolf Pack are 2-7 overall and 0-5 in the Mountain West. Saturday's game will be televised on CBS Sports Network. That channel is not available over the air, but it is available on many cable, satellite and streaming TV services.

As the Broncos gear up for the Nevada road trip and put the BYU game in the rear-view mirror, Broncos head coach Andy Avalos, defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter will address local media Monday at 1 p.m. in a news conference that will be livestreamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

A recording of the entire news conference will be posted in this story later Monday afternoon.

