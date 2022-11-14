Boise State football coaches live 1 p.m. Monday

The Broncos' second-straight road game will take them to Wyoming on Saturday, Nov. 19.

BOISE, Idaho — With two games remaining in the regular season, the Boise State University football team still has a shot at running the Mountain West table. For their final road game, it's going to be the Broncos vs. the Cowboys this coming Saturday.

Boise State is 7-3 overall and 6-0 in Mountain West conference play following the Broncos' 41-3 rout of Nevada on Nov. 12 on a snowy field at Mackay Stadium in Reno.

Head coach Andy Avalos, defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter will review the Nevada game and discuss the Broncos' next matchup in a news conference set for about 1 p.m. MT/noon PT Monday. It will be livestreamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

The Broncos head to Laramie, Wyoming, this coming weekend to take on the Wyoming Cowboys, who are 7-3 overall and 5-1 in the Mountain West, just one game behind Boise State in the Mountain Division. Game time is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. It will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

#BoiseState (7-3) is once again in the receiving votes column. The Broncos are 10 spots outside the Top 25 with 5 points. https://t.co/vPoQpNx8du — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) November 13, 2022