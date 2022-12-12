Boise State football news conference 1 p.m. Monday

The Broncos play Saturday night against North Texas in the Frisco Bowl.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State University football team is preparing to play North Texas Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas.

It will be the first bowl appearance by the Broncos since 2019. Boise State was invited to the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl following the 2021 season, but the game was canceled after Boise State withdrew due to an increase of COVID-19 cases within the program. In 2020, the Broncos opted to forego a bowl game following a season abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the 2022 season, Boise State finished the season with a 9-4 record, with the Mountain West championship game being their only in-conference loss.

The North Texas Mean Green, of Conference USA, tallied a record of 7-6 overall and 6-2 in their conference. Boise State and North Texas have played each other six times before, with each team winning three of those games. In the most recent meeting, Boise State won 59-0 on Oct. 21, 2000.

Before the Broncos travel to Frisco, located just north of Dallas, head coach Andy Avalos, defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter will address the media and take questions during a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday. It will be livestreamed on KTVB.COM, KTVB+ and the KTVB YouTube page.

The Frisco Bowl is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. MST Saturday, Dec. 17. It will be televised on ESPN.