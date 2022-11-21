Boise State football to host conference championship, but first, Utah State this week

The Broncos have clinched the Mountain Division with one regular-season game to go. They'll host Utah State Friday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State University football team has one more regular-season game to go before the Broncos play for the Mountain West championship.

The Broncos clinched the Mountain Division title, and a berth in the championship game, with a 20-17 victory at Wyoming last Saturday, Nov. 19. With the best record in the MW conference, Boise State (8-3 overall; 7-0 in MW) will host the conference championship on Dec. 3 against the West division champion Fresno State Bulldogs.

First things first: Boise State will close out the regular season Friday, Nov. 25, when the Utah State Aggies (6-5 overall; 5-2 in MW) come to town. Game time is scheduled for 10 a.m. It will be televised by CBS on local CBS-affiliated stations around the country.

As the Broncos continue a short week of preparations for Friday's game, Head Coach Andy Avalos, Defensive Coordinator Spencer Danielson and Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter will address local media and take questions Monday afternoon. The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed on KTVB.COM, KTVB+ and the KTVB YouTube channel.

