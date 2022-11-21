x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Boise State Football

Boise State football to host conference championship, but first, Utah State this week

The Broncos have clinched the Mountain Division with one regular-season game to go. They'll host Utah State Friday morning.
Credit: AP
Boise State quarterback Taylen Green (10) points to his teammates after running for a touchdown against Nevada in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State University football team has one more regular-season game to go before the Broncos play for the Mountain West championship.

The Broncos clinched the Mountain Division title, and a berth in the championship game, with a 20-17 victory at Wyoming last Saturday, Nov. 19. With the best record in the MW conference, Boise State (8-3 overall; 7-0 in MW) will host the conference championship on Dec. 3 against the West division champion Fresno State Bulldogs.

First things first: Boise State will close out the regular season Friday, Nov. 25, when the Utah State Aggies (6-5 overall; 5-2 in MW) come to town. Game time is scheduled for 10 a.m. It will be televised by CBS on local CBS-affiliated stations around the country.

As the Broncos continue a short week of preparations for Friday's game, Head Coach Andy Avalos, Defensive Coordinator Spencer Danielson and Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter will address local media and take questions Monday afternoon. The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed on KTVB.COM, KTVB+ and the KTVB YouTube channel.

This story will be updated after the conclusion of the news conference.

Watch more on Boise State Football:

See all of our Boise State football coverage in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

More Videos

In Other News

Mountain Division champs: Boise State defeats Wyoming 20-17

Before You Leave, Check This Out