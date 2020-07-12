Watch live at 1 p.m.: Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin discusses this Saturday's game at Wyoming

Harsin answers questions from the media during his weekly press conference ahead of the final regular season game for the Broncos.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State's football team hopes to return to the gridiron this Saturday after a three-week hiatus because of the coronavirus.

Head coach Bryan Harsin will address the news media Monday afternoon during his weekly press conference and talk about this week’s opponent Wyoming and the challenges the team faces trying to keep healthy.

The Broncos are scheduled to play the Wyoming Cowboys in Laramie, Wyo. on Saturday, Dec. 12. Kick off is set for 4 p.m. MT. The game will air on the CBS Sports Network.

The Broncos are 4-0 in Mountain West Conference play. They trail San Jose State, which is 5-0 on the season. The two teams were scheduled to play a nationally televised game on The Blue on Nov. 28, but it was canceled just five hours before kickoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last Friday’s conference game against UNLV was also canceled due to recommendations from health experts.

This is the last conference game of the season for the Broncos, and must win.

The top two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference play will face off in Mountain West Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The Broncos last took the field on Nov. 21 against Hawaii. They came away with a 40-32 victory at Aloha Stadium.

You can watch full press conference in this story at 1 p.m.