Watch live at 1:30 p.m.: Boise State coach Bryan Harsin talks about Mountain West title game vs. San Jose State

You can watch Harsin's press conference live in this story and on our YouTube Channel.

Boise State is headed back to the Mountain West Championship game after beating Wyoming 17-9 in Laramie on Saturday.

The Broncos finished the regular season 5-1 and were undefeated in league play. They will get another chance to play San Jose State, which finished atop the conference at 6-0 with a comeback win against the Nevada Wolf Pack 30-20 Friday night.

The two teams were scheduled to play at Albertsons Stadium on Nov. 28, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. The title game will be played at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.

Head football coach Bryan Harsin will answer questions about this Saturday’s title game from the media at 1:30 p.m. today. We will stream the news conference live in this story and on our YouTube Channel.

Boise State is coming off its best defensive performance in years. The Broncos held the Cowboys to 146 yards, the fewest allowed in true road game in 10 years. Wyoming completed just four passes.

The Broncos will be seeking to erase the memory of the last time they played at Sam Boyd Stadium when they lost to the Washington Huskies 38-7 last December in the Las Vegas Bowl. The stadium is serving as the home field for San Jose State and New Mexico due to COVID-related issues.

The Spartans come into the game ranked No. 25 in both the AP and Coaches polls.

The game will be broadcast on the main Fox network. Kick off is set for 2:15 p.m. MT.

This marks the Broncos’ fourth-consecutive trip to the Mountain West Conference championship game.

Saturday’s win over the Cowboys was also the 19th consecutive regular season conference win for coach Harsin and the Broncos.