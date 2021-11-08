BSU head coach Andy Avalos talks about upcoming game against Wyoming on the Blue

The Broncos have their first winning record of the season after their win over the Bulldogs, with a 5-4, 3-2 record entering the final leg of the regular season.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football team managed to knock off another ranked opponent Saturday night, beating No. 23 Fresno State 40-14, and winning back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Now, Head Coach Andy Avalos and his crew are looking ahead to this Friday, when they will take on the Wyoming Cowboys on the Blue.

Avalos, offensive coordinator Tim Plough, and defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson held a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday.

The Broncos are looking to snap an unusual three-game home losing streak, after falling to Oklahoma State, Nevada, and Air Force in their last three games on the blue turf.

Momentum seems to be with the Broncos, who have now beaten two top 25 teams on the road this season.

According to Boise State head coach Andy Avalos, the Broncos had this upset win in them after the kind of week of practice and preparation that team had after their win over Colorado State last week.

After nursing an injury back to health the last few weeks, running back George Holani was the workhorse for the Broncos' offense on Saturday night. The junior had 21 carries for 117 yards.

"It was great," Holani said after the game. "All around offense and defensive, those really much improved compared to previous weeks. We both came out ready to ready to go and have that mentality. You know, we got to finish through all four quarters and just emphasizing that the most physical team wins and we're pretty physical out there today."