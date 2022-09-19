Boise State football coaches news conference Monday at 1 p.m.

The Broncos are 2-1 after beating UT-Martin. They have a Friday-night road game this week in El Paso.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State University football team is back on the road for Week 4 of the 2022 season after winning the Broncos' home opener Saturday against Tennessee Martin, 30-7.

Next up for the Broncos: a shortened week of preparation before a road trip to El Paso, Texas, where Boise State will face the UTEP Miners Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m. MT; it will be televised on CBS Sports Network, available on cable, satellite and streaming services.

The Broncos will go into El Paso with a 2-1 record (1-0 in Mountain West). The UTEP Miners are members of Conference USA, and start the season 1-3 overall, 0-1 in their conference. The Miners are coming off a 27-10 loss last Saturday at New Mexico, a team Boise State beat on Sept. 9.

Boise State head football coach Andy Avalos, offensive coordinator Tim Plough and defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson hosted their weekly news conference Monday afternoon.

VIDEO: Head coach Andy Avalos

VIDEO: Defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson

VIDEO: Offensive coordinator Tim Plough