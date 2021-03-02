Boise State head football coach Andy Avalos talks about his new recruits

The press conference was streamed live on KTVB.COM and our YouTube Channel.

It is National Letter of Intent Signing Day.

New Boise State head football coach Andy Avalos held a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss his new recruits for 2021.

The majority of players made their decision of which college team to play for in December. The Broncos landed two local high school standouts on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain's Jordan Erickson and Eagle High's Ben Ford will be staying in the Treasure Valley to play for Boise State.

Avalos also completed the hiring of his 10 assistant coaches last Monday with the announcement of Kane Ioane as safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator.