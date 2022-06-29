Boise State football adds home-and-home series with Memphis

The Broncos and Tigers will now play four times between between 2023 and 2031. Boise State announced the first home-and-home series with Memphis last year.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Athletics announced multiple additions and adjustments to the Broncos' future football schedule Wednesday, highlighted by a home-and-home series with Memphis.

Back in January 2021, Boise State announced a 2030-2031 home-and-home series with the Tigers. Wednesday's announcement ensures Bronco Nation won't have to wait quite as long to see the matchup between Group of 5 powerhouses.

The series begins in 2023, with the Broncos traveling to Memphis' Liberty Bowl Stadium. The Tigers visit Albertsons Stadium in 2026, with game dates yet to be announced.

Additionally, Boise State Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced Boise State's home-and-home series with Rice is shifting to 2032 in Houston and 2035 in Boise. The games were scheduled for 2027 and 2029.

The Broncos will face a current or future Power 5 opponent each year from 2022 to 2025. Boise State's schedule from 2022 to 2031 includes 21 matchups with current or future Power 5 members, or schools in the American Athletic Conference.

This is interesting for a few reasons...



• With UCF, Cinny and Houston moving on to the Big 12, Boise State and Memphis further cement their status as G5 powers.



• Speaking of the Big 12, one can assume BSU and MEM will be candidates when the next round of expansion happens. https://t.co/HVUW9HRrGZ — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) June 29, 2022

"We continue balance our nonconference schedules so we can position ourselves for an opportunity to play in the best postseason games possible," Dickey said. "To maintain our status as an elite program, we want to face quality opponents and play at home as often as possible while striving for conference championships."

The final adjustment to Boise State football's future schedule is a showdown with FCS frontrunner Eastern Washington at Albertsons Stadium in 2025.

The Broncos' 2025 non-conference slate includes matchups with USF, Oregon, Houston and now Eastern Washington.

