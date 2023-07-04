Boise State adds pair of 2024 defensive commits from Texas, California

The Broncos landed two three-star prospects on Monday in safety Tice Williams and defensive lineman Connor Warkentin.

BOISE, Idaho — There's no rest for Boise State head coach Andy Avalos and his staff on the recruiting front amid Independence Day celebrations. On Monday, the Broncos added two three-star prospects to the 2024 class.

The list of blue and orange verbals is up to eight, with seven defensive players. The Broncos' lone 2024 offensive commitment is lineman Eyitayo Omotinugbon, who announced his decision back on June 16.

Safety Tice Williams out of Conroe High School (Texas) was Monday's first commit, posting on Twitter he is eager to "PROTECT THE BLUE." Williams has received more than 20 offers during his recruiting process, including a Bronco bid in May.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back selected Boise State over the likes of Air Force, Army, Oregon State, North Texas and Tulsa. Williams also played wide receiver last fall, in addition to basketball and running track at Conroe.

Williams ran a 11.49 in the 100-meter and a 23.24 in the 200-meter this spring.

Less than an hour after Williams' post, three-star defensive lineman Connor Warkentin announced his commitment to Boise State. Warkentin is a senior-to-be at Centennial High School in Bakersfield, California.

Warkentin told 247Sports' Brandon Huffman the Broncos "checked the boxes" in what he is looking for in a program, and said the staff "made me and my pops feel like family."

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound prospect received plenty of West Coast interest, including offers from other Mountain West schools in Air Force, Fresno State, Nevada and San Diego State.

Big Sky programs Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State and UC Davis also offered Warkentin.

Warkentin is the Broncos' third defensive lineman/edge verbal in the 2024 recruiting class, joining Roman Caywood (Utah) and Hayden Hanks (Montana).

Williams is the third pledge in the secondary for Boise State, alongside Mission Viejo duo Treyvon Tolmaire (CB) and Travis Anderson (DB). The Broncos also touched the middle of the defense with Oregon City linebacker recruit Clay Martineau.

247Sports is yet to add Warkentin to Boise State's 2024 class list, but the program is up to eight verbals with Monday's additions.

