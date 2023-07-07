Boise State adds veteran Stanford coach, former Bronco kicker to staff

Additions to Andy Avalos' staff include all-conference Bronco kicker Tyler Rausa and Lance Anderson, a Rupert native who spent the past 16 seasons at Stanford.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State football head coach Andy Avalos on Friday announced four additions to his coaching and support staff, including a well-known Bronco kicker and experienced Pac-12 personality.

Tyler Rausa, a Lou Groza Award semifinalist and All-Mountain West honoree, joins the Boise State staff as a special teams assistant. Rausa wore the blue and orange from 2013 to 2016, and set a program record with 25 field goals during the 2015 campaign.

The record went untouched for 11 years, dating back to Tyler Jones' 24 successful kicks in 2004. Current Bronco kicker Jonah Dalmas outdid Rausa's number with 26 made field goals in 2021.

Rausa recently played in the USFL for the Tampa Bay Bandits. Now, we will work with the Boise State specialists alongside Demario Warren.

Additionally, the Broncos brought in Brian Mullin as a defensive assistant. He played defensive back at Whitworth University from 2018 to 2022, where he was a two-time captain for the Pirates.

After 16 years with Stanford, Lance Anderson joins Boise State as an offensive senior analyst. Anderson touts more than 25 years of coaching experience, most recently serving as the director of defense for the Cardinal from 2014 to 2022.

Anderson is a Rupert native and graduated from Minico High School. He also played football for Idaho State in 1993 and 1994, before starting his coaching career with the Bengals in 1997.

After stops at Bucknell, Saint Mary's, Utah State and San Diego, Anderson made his way to Stanford. He was the program's recruiting coordinator from 2007 to 2013, prior to his role as director of defense. Anderson even served as the interim head coach at the end of last season after David Shaw resigned.

Avalos' fourth addition comes from within the Bronco football program. After two years as a graduate assistant in equipment operations, Keaton Davis was named Boise State's football operations coordinator on Friday.

