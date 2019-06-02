BOISE, Idaho — Coach Bryan Harsin and the Boise State football team added three more signees to their 2019 recruiting class Wednesday on National Signing Day.

The three new players join 15 previous signees, totaling 18 for the 2019 recruiting class, a class that many recruiting services consider one of the best-ever for a Group of Five school.

247 Sports has Boise State’s 2019 recruiting class ranked 48th in the country, the best ranking for all non-Power Five schools.

Three of those signees are four-star recruits, according to 247 Sports: QB Hank Bachmeier (Murrieta Valley HS CA), OLB Casey Kline (Brawley HS CA), and JUCO TE Austin Griffin (Mt. San Antonio College CA).

The three players who signed with the Broncos on Wednesday are WR DK Blaylock (New Deal HS TX), LB Lolani Langi (Bingham HS UT), and K/P Gavin Wale (Coronado HS NV).

Blaylock is a 6-5, 175-pound wide receiver from New Deal High School in Texas. He is considered a three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals. Originally committed to Iowa State, Blaylock caught 51 passes for 1,161 yards and 20 touchdowns as a high school senior.

“He definitely has the length that we need," said Boise State wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau. "Everything we look for at Boise State, he is an absolute perfect fit. We’re very fired up to have him."

“He’s 6-5, he’s athletic, he’s a competitor, he can play,” Harsin added.

Langi is a 6-2, 210-pound linebacker from Bingham High School in Utah. He played at the same high school as former Boise State defensive end Durrant Miles. Langi is a three-star prospect according to ESPN and 247 Sports. He helped lead Bingham to back-to-back state championships in 2016 and 2017. Last season as a senior, he posted 51 tackles and 8 sacks.

“He has great pass rush capability, ability to set edges in the run game and we want to transition him into more of an inside linebacker," defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said. "We are excited about attacking that challenge and developing him into that role."

Gavin Wale is a kicker and punter from Coronado High School in Nevada. He is rated as the 21st-ranked punter in the country according to 247 Sports. He earned all-state honors his senior season of high school. Wale is the cousin of former Boise State punter Sean Wale, who played for the Broncos from 2012-2016.