Boise State fifth-year senior makes first career start in game against Utah State

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State rolled out an almost entirely new starting lineup in their game against the Utah State Aggies last week. Four of the first-time starters had a total of seven career starts between them.

Among the first-time starters was senior right tackle Nick Crabtree, who made his very first career start last Saturday.

The Huntington Beach, Calif. native began his career at Boise State as a tight end, playing between offensive tackle and tight end. While Crabtree possessed the frame and strength to move into that offensive position, it took years of hard work and dedication to make a career start possible.

Below are excerpts from KTVB sports reporter Will Hall's interview with Crabtree, as well as Boise State Offensive Line coach Brad Bedell.

Will Hall: You made your first career start Saturday. What was that experience and the game like for you?

Nick Crabtree: It was a thrill. I worked a really long time for that opportunity. It felt good to get out there with my teammates and get a good team win. I'll tell you honestly it was so exciting to be able to get that opportunity to go out there and play.

WH: Your journey to where you are today Nick, what's it say about hard work, perseverance, and even patience?

NC: Just like what everybody says in this program, nothing's given it's always earned. If you put your head down and you work, things will happen, good things will happen if you just keep working and trust the process and that's what I did and I know a lot of guys have done that in the past and have proven to be successful.

WH: What did you think for Nick's performance?

Brad Bodell: He's worked so hard. Being the fifth-year senior and moving to tight end and getting so much stronger in the weight room and he finally hit that weight, he hit 310 and so you really started to see some things come together for him last week. I'm excited for him, he's worked so hard. He deserved the opportunity and there's some things we've got to improve and nobody played perfect but it was a good start for the year for him. Nick's one of those guys that once he got and dove into the weight room and got in our meal program and things like that, he just kind of saw a little bit of a runaway freight train was going to run into him. He's kind of a big framed kid, extremely hard worker, he just thought that him moving to offensive tackle was going to help our football program. He had to buy into that and he did and so now he's having his first opportunity right now.

