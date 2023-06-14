Boise State lands transfer offensive lineman Tyler Keinath

The Broncos have landed another lineman out of the portal, this time bringing in 6-foot-3, 330-pound Tyler Keinath who departed Western Illinois in April.

BOISE, Idaho — With less than three months from its season opener at Washington, Boise State football hasn't slowed down on the recruiting front. The Broncos continue to add some extra depth to the trenches, recently landing a transfer offensive lineman from Western Illinois.

Tyler Keinath is joining the blue and orange with three years of NCAA eligibility remaining. Keinath is a 6-foot-3, 330-pound lineman out of California.

He played in five games for Western Illinois last season, before entering the transfer portal in April. According to his social media, Keinath was offered by Tim Keane and the Broncos on June 1.

Boise State beat out the likes of Nevada, U-Mass, Jackson State and UC Davis to land Keinath. He also received a preferred walk-on offer from Washington State in late April.

The Broncos have leaned on the transfer portal this offseason to bring in talent along the offensive line. Back on June 1, former Texas Tech lineman Ethan Carde committed to Boise State, along with Virginia Tech transfer Nikolai Bujnowski.

Boise State also brought in four offensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class, with the additions of Jason Steele, Carson Rasmussen, Kyle Cox and Olugbenga Komolafe – a Los Medanos Community College product.

With departures such as Will Farrar, John Ojukwu, Dallas Holliday and Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez, there will be plenty of competition among the front five during fall camp ahead of the 2023 campaign.