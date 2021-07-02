Boise State drops series with Michigan State, adds games with Washington and FCS teams

Boise State is set to make $3.1 million, while maintaining a Power Five opponent, in the scheduling changes that were announced on Friday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — Bronco Nation woke up to big football scheduling news on Friday morning after Boise State University announced that it will no longer play Michigan State University in 2022 and 2023.

Now, the Broncos will instead play two road games against the University of Washington Huskies, with their first matchup scheduled for Sept. 2, 2023. Boise State's second road game against Washington is scheduled for Sept. 8, 2029.

That wasn't the only change to the Broncos' non-conference schedule in the coming years. In 2022, Boise State will host UT Martin, an FCS school, instead of the Michigan State Spartans.

The Broncos' game against Oregon State University in 2023 was delayed to Sept. 7, 2024. Boise State will instead play North Dakota University at Albertsons Stadium in 2023.

"I trust the moves Jeremiah [Dickey, Director of Athletics] and his staff are making," first-year Boise State head football coach Andy Avalos said in a statement. "He has the best interest of this program, and this department in mind as he is evaluating our future."

While losing the series with Michigan State, one of the top teams in the Big Ten Conference, may sting to fans, Boise State will actually see a large payout due to the cancelation. The Broncos are set to receive about $3.1 million, most of which they'll see by 2023.

Boise State will pay UT Martin about $425,000 to travel to Albertsons Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022, but won't pay North Dakota for their game on Sept. 16, 2023.

New Athletic Director Jeremiah Dickey said in a statement that the university needed "to be creative in seeking revenue-generating opportunities and this is one of those times."

He added that the scheduling changes fit his and Avalos' scheduling philosophy which is to have non-conference games against a Power Five opponent, a Group of Five opponent, Brigham Young University and an FCS team, each year.

This season, Boise State's non-conference games include the University of Central Florida, UTEP, Oklahoma State University and BYU. In 2022, the Broncos play Oregon State, UT Martin, UTEP and BYU.

In 2023, Boise State will play Washington, UCF, North Dakota and BYU. Then Broncos will take on Georgia Southern University, Oregon State, Oregon and the University of Huston in 2024.

The Broncos' series with Michigan State was scheduled in 2010 when Gene Bleymaier was the athletic director for Boise State. The university has had three athletic directors, including Dickey, since then.

