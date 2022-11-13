Boise State routs Nevada 41-3 in Reno

Boise State bounced back and improved to 6-0 in Mountain West play Saturday night with a dominant 41-3 win over Nevada in snowy Reno.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State returned to the win column and improved to 6-0 in Mountain West play Saturday night in a dominant 41-3 rout of Nevada in Reno.

The Broncos avenged their 2021 loss to the Wolf Pack on The Blue and handed Nevada its eighth-straight loss in the first meeting between friends and former Oregon coaches Andy Avalos and Ken Wilson.

Broncos dash through the snow

While Taylen Green continues to develop at an impressive rate through the air, Boise State (7-3, 6-0 MWC) needed to rumble on the ground to find success in Reno against Nevada's ninth-ranked rushing defense in the Mountain West.

In Saturday's win, the Broncos did just that, pounding the Wolf Pack (2-8, 0-6 MWC) between the tackles with their one-two punch out of the backfield. Green – who's future gets brighter each week in the eyes of Bronco Nation – even bounced for a nine-yard rushing score.

For the first time since the Oct. 8 win over Fresno State, true freshman Ashton Jeanty rushed for more than 60 yards. Jeanty showed patience and awareness through the line of scrimmage, allowing blocks and space to develop.

The youngster finished with 73 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries (9.1 YPC) and added a 17-yard reception.

As he has done in what seems like every 2022 win, George Holani stole the show in the snow globe that was Mackay Stadium.

One week after Boise State totaled just 104 rushing yards against BYU – and only 14 in the first half – Holani blazed to 115 yards on his own and found the end zone twice.

The California native may have registered the Broncos' most-impressive play of the season Saturday, making the entire Wolf Pack defense miss en route to a 49-yard score. After cutting back to his left at the 20-yard line, Holani spun and carried his way to six with a dozen navy jerseys in his area.

The Broncos are undefeated when the California native hits triple digits on the ground.

Late in Saturday's win, Skyview grad and fourth-year junior Tyler Crowe rolled over every opportunity. With the win in sight, Crowe made the night even longer for Nevada's defense, rushing for 78 yards on eight carries.

Crowe shot out of the backfield like a cannon on his 46-yard trot, angrily carrying the pigskin while refusing to go down.

Boise State finished with 267 rushing yards, which was lowered by two botched snaps for -29 yards.

Scott, Schramm shine in near shutout

Prior to Saturday's contest, Boise State ranked a modest 52nd in the FBS with 2.33 sacks per game and 68th with 5.8 tackles-for-loss each outing.

Against Nevada, three different Broncos registered a solo sack and two players collected a half sack, nearly doubling Boise State's per-game average. Four blue and orange defenders also a tackle-for-loss of their own, with DJ Schramm and Scott Matlock totaling 1.5 TFLs apiece.

While defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson's entire group was relentless in Reno, Schramm and Matlock especially stuffed the stat sheet Saturday.

Matlock registered his first full sack of 2022 against the Wolf Pack, to go along with seven total tackles. Defensive tackles like Matlock make their money by limiting space and being immovable, and Matlock is as solid as they come in that role.

Just being Matlock, Schramm also put together another dominant effort and continues to keep his name in the Mountain West defensive player of the year conversation.

With Ezekiel Noa out Saturday, Schramm stayed solid and racked up seven tackles, including six solo, with 1.5 tackles-for-loss.

The sixth-year senior is up to 74 tackles on the season. Across all of 2021, Schramm registered 24 total tackles in a special-teams-heavy role.

Boise State was also without EDGE Demitri Washington and nose tackle Jackson Cravens Saturday, making Matlock and Schramm's team-leading efforts even more impressive.

The Broncos visit Wyoming in Laramie Saturday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network.

