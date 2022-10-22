Defense, Dalmas lead Boise State to hard-fought win over Air Force

Boise State improved to 5-2 overall and remained undefeated in Mountain West play with a 19-14 victory over the Air Force Falcons in Colorado Springs Saturday.

Entering this week, Air Force led the FBS in rushing offense, averaging an eye-opening 359.9 yards per game on the ground. On Saturday, Boise State's defense held the difficult-to-defend offense in tact, until late in the second half.

At the end of the first quarter in Colorado Springs, Air Force totaled -1 yards on offense on nine plays, including eight rushing attempts. The Falcons finally picked up a first down with nine minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Typically, opposing teams dread the tedious – but successful – triple-option attack. While Boise State dominated early defensively, Air Force looked itself late, causing issues in a slow-paced contest.

Air Force entered Saturday's contest with the nation's slowest tempo, averaging a play every 32.2 seconds. However, the Falcons ranked 29th in the country with 0.457 points per play.

Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter flipped the script on Air Force in the first half, as Boise State slowly, but steadily, moved the ball down the field with a run-heavy attack.

With starting running back George Holani sidelined, Boise State leaned on true freshman Ashton Jeanty and junior Elelyon Noa out of the backfield.

Boise State's depth was tested in the backfield in the win. Not only was Holani out, but Jeanty also went without a carry in the second half. The Broncos turned to a combination of Noa and Colorado native Kaden Dudley down the stretch.

With Boise State leading 16-0, the Falcons' offense finally found life, thanks to star running back Brad Roberts. The Air Force ball carrier ranked fourth in the country with 853 rushing yards prior to Saturday's contest.

Roberts appeared hurt, or uninvolved early on, only carrying the ball twice until Air Force's 75-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. On that drive, Roberts rushed five times for 23 yards, opening things up for a Haaziq Daniels' score.

The Falcons tested the Broncos' motor down the stretch, refusing to go away once Daniels returned from an ankle injury and Roberts got going. Air Force made it a 19-14 ballgame after an 11 play, 82-yard scoring drive that looked like the Falcons of 2022 thus far.

While the Broncos' offense moved the down the field with physicality and their defense dominated, Boise State was unable to find the end zone on four of its first five scoring drives.

Fortunately, one of the most-productive kickers in the nation wears blue and orange. In the first half, Boise State's Jonah Dalmas was perfect on his four field goal attempts, including a massive 51-yard boot.

Things got especially tight down the stretch. Expecting to receive the ball with an opportunity to put it away, Boise State was called for having two players with a No. 7 jersey on the field on punt return.

Air Force proceeded to go 51 yards down the field over the course of six minutes, and wound up on the Broncos' doorstep. On 4th-and-13 at Boise State's 21-yard-line, Daniels threw an incompletion, giving Bronco Nation a sigh of relief.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green had a decent outing through the air, but had some inconsistent throws off his back foot when the pocket broke. Green did give Boise State multiple explosive plays, including a 44-yard hookup with Eric McAlister and a 42-yard gain to Jeanty.

Leading 19-7, Green showed off his potential through the air when comfortable. The youngster found Tyler Crowe for a 26-yard strike and hit Stefan Cobbs open in the red zone, but a hard hit dislodged the pigskin and gave Air Force an easy interception.

Green's 15-yard run on 4th-and-11 with just over a minute left ultimately won the game for Boise State.

Since the loss at UTEP – which feels like a decade ago – Boise State has won three-straight games, all against Mountain West opponents.

Notables:

Boise State's Ben Dooley and Kekaniakoa Holomali-Gonzalez were ruled out ahead of kickoff Saturday.

Holani did not appear against the Falcons, giving Jeanty the start at running back. Jeanty did not carry the ball in the second half against Air Force.

The Broncos return to Albertsons Stadium to face Colorado State on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. MT.