BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Defensive Coordinator Andy Avalos is leaving the coaching staff to take over the same position at the University of Oregon, according to multiple sources.

Avalos is one of the longest-tenured coaches on the Boise State staff. He first joined the football staff in 2012.

He played at Boise State from 2001-2004 as a linebacker, a position he would later coach.

He has been the Broncos defensive coordinator for the last three seasons, following Marcel Yates' departure to Arizona in 2015.

As the defensive coordinator, Avalos coached DeMarcus Lawrence and Leighton Vander Esch, both Pro-Bowlers with the Dallas Cowboys.

Oregon and former defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt parted ways after two seasons, almost two weeks ago.

He was the sixth-highest paid coaching assistant in the NCAA.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is available.