Watch Bronco Roundup Game Day Show live at 5 p.m.: Everything Bronco Nation needs to know about Boise State vs. Colorado State

Who will start under center for Boise State? Who's out with injury this week? Jay Tust and Will Hall answer those questions and more during the pregame show.

BOISE, Idaho — Yes, there is a Boise State game tonight. Yes, it is Thursday. Yes, it is very weird. No, I refused to make another "Only in 2020" joke.

KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust and Will Hall will be live from The Blue at Albertsons Stadium starting at 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., just before kickoff. Tust and Hall will analyze and report on everything that Bronco Nation needs to know about this Mountain West Conference matchup against the Rams, including the craziness at the quarterback position, how wide receiver Khalil Shakir is lighting it up and how one player's mom is helping test fans in attendance for COVID-19.

Boise State maybe 9-0 all-time against the Rams, but they'll be protecting The Blue with multiple starters out.

Sophomore running back George Holani is a toss-up if he'll play, and sophomore Hank Bachmeier hasn't played since week one against Air Force. He didn't travel with the team when the Broncos took on San Jose State in week two and he was sidelined against BYU for no clear reason.

Bachmeier's backup this season is USC grad transfer Jack Sears, who is stepping in for an injured Chase Cord. Sears attacked Air Force's defense with punishingly efficient aerial bombardment, throwing a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play as a starter. He went 17 of 20 for 280 yards, three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

Last week against BYU, Sears went out for the game with an apparent injury. That threw the Broncos' fourth and fifth string quarterbacks into the game against Top 10 BYU, both of who are freshmen.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the Treasure Valley sports news media doesn't have access to practices throughout the week leading up to game day. Because of that, the media nor Bronco Nation has a solid idea of who will start under center.

However, Jay Tust and Will Hall will report any injury updates announced the pregame show and will survey the field to see who's practicing and who's still sidelined.

