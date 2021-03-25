Watch live at 12 p.m.: Boise State coach Andy Avalos to talk spring ball, fans at scrimmage

The Broncos will welcome 6,300 fans to Albertsons Stadium on April 10 for the annual Spring Game.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State football coach Andy Avalos will talk about his team's progress during spring drills and the upcoming Spring Game at a press conference on Thursday.

KTVB will air the press conference live in this story and on our YouTube channel starting at 12 p.m.

Since we last spoke with Avalos, the Broncos had to pause spring practice due to COVID-19 protocols, only to restart the schedule a few days later.

Avalos is also expected to be asked about the ongoing quarterback competition between Hank Bachmeier and Jack Sears.

On Wednesday, Boise State announced that it would allow 6,300 fans to attend the Broncos' Spring Game, set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, at Albertson Stadium.

It will be the most fans allowed at a Boise State football event since the end of the 2019 season. The university allowed a limited number of fans at two of their three home football games last fall, hosting approximately 1,100 for each of the November matchups with BYU and Colorado State.

Tickets for the annual scrimmage are $5, and all proceeds will support BroncoBOLD, an on-campus initiative designed to champion the importance of mental health and wellness.

Seating will be socially-distanced and preassigned. Masks will also be required for all fans attending the game.

Of the 6,300 available tickets, 700 will be made available to the general public. Those will go on sale on Saturday, March 27, at 9 a.m., at BroncoSports.com/tickets.

The rest of the tickets will go to season ticket holders, members of the Bronco Athletic Association, guests of coaches and student-athletes, and students.