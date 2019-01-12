BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above is coach Bryan Harsin's post-game press conference following the Broncos' 31-24 win over Colorado State on Nov. 29.

The Boise State Broncos (11-1, 8-0) are now ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 17 in the Amway Coaches Poll after they beat Colorado State 31-24 on Saturday.

The only Group of 5 team ahead of the Broncos in both polls are the Memphis Tigers, who are ranked 16th in both the AP and Coaches polls. The Tigers (11-1, 7-1) beat the Cincinnati Bearcats 34-24 on Saturday and the two teams will have a rematch in the American Athletic Conference Championship game on Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m. - the same time the Broncos take on the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors in the Mountain West title game.

For the Broncos to have a chance at going to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Boise State needs Memphis to lose to Cincinnati and hope the Bearcats don't jump them in the polls.

The Bearcats are ranked 21st in both polls.

It is unlikely that the College Football Playoff committee would rank a two-loss American Conference champion ahead of a one-loss Mountain West champions.

Joining the Broncos in the polls are the Air Force Falcons (10-2, 7-1) came in at No. 25 in both polls. Boise State beat the Falcons 30-19 at Albertsons Stadium in week three.

The College Football Playoff rankings will be released at 5 p.m. Tuesday, which will determine how close the Group of 5's bid to the NY6 bowl.

RELATED: Watch Broncos' post-game press conference after Boise State beat Colorado State 31-24

RELATED: Henderson, No. 20 Boise State hang on for 31-24 win over CSU

RELATED: Game Tracker: Boise State Broncos vs. Colorado State Rams

Watch more Boise State Football:

See all of our Boise State Football coverage in our YouTube playlist:

RELATED: Boise State running back George Holani talks about keeping 1,000-yard rushing streak alive

RELATED: Boise State football: Jaylon Henderson’s X-Factor