Boise State's Markel Reed looks to reclaim No. 1 spot after consecutive season-ending injuries

After suffering season-ending injuries in back-to-back years, Bronco cornerback Markel Reed said he's "blessed" to return and "super excited" to compete.

BOISE, Idaho — As the Boise State football team transitions into pads and tackling drills in spring camp, one standout player remains sidelined. For the past two seasons, cornerback Markel Reed has battled the adversity of injuries, shaking up his collegiate career that started with the Broncos four years ago.

In his true-freshman season in 2019, Reed appeared in 11 games and totaled 13 tackles along with a forced fumble. He earned his first Boise State start during the shortened 2020 season, hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stars aligned for the Temple, Texas, native at the start of the 2021 season. Reed got off to a great start, racking up 18 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup in the first four games. He was limited to just one appearance the rest of the 2021 following an injury.

Reed recovered from a knee injury and shoulder surgery ahead of the 2022 season, a process he admitted was "definitely hard."

The 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback rose to the top once again, and started Boise State's season opener at Oregon State last fall. Unfortunately, Reed suffered his second-consecutive season-ending injury in Corvallis, and found himself on the road to recovery once again.

While he is not suited up with the Broncos in spring football sessions, he hasn't let the journey discourage him. Reed said he is excited to lead Boise State's young group of cornerbacks and compete for his old starting job over.

"Super excited. You know, I've been out for two years now in unfortunate circumstances, but when I come back, I definitely plan on showing everything I can do, being 100% healthy, and contributing to the team," Reed said. "I'm blessed to have gone through that. I'm blessed to [be] overcoming it. My mindset is still to become the No. 1 guy, it's still to support the guys, come back full strength and come back full speed."

Kaonohi Kaniho stepped into a No. 1 role last fall following Reed's injury. Reed is the lone senior in Boise State's cornerback room, which consists of three juniors, a redshirt freshman and a redshirt sophomore.