Injury report: Caples out for season; Avalos announces Bolt and Ford will miss start of fall camp

Latrell Caples led the Broncos in catches, receiving yards, and tied for the team-lead in touchdown receptions last fall. Boise State will also be without JJ Talo.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football team has lost its top returning pass-catcher before the season has even started.

Head coach Andy Avalos on Monday announced junior wide receiver Latrell Caples will miss the upcoming fall following a leg injury during the offseason. Avalos declined to further elaborate on the specifics of the injury or how it happened.

“That’s one of the hardest things [to see],” Avalos said. “He was having a tremendous offseason.”

Caples played in all 14 games last fall, logging nine starts. He led the Broncos in catches (51), receiving yards (549) and tied for the team-lead in touchdown receptions (4).

Of all the receivers of the roster, Caples will likely be the most difficult to replace. Here’s why…

#TuSTATS: CAP(AB)LES OF A LOT

While the wide receiver room is stacked with experience, few – if anyone – left on the roster offers what Caples does.

He is efficient.

Caples caught 69.5% of his 59 targets in 2022, both of which were team highs.

He is explosive.

Caples led the Broncos 207 yards after the catch.

He is unique.

Caples lined up in the slot 82.4% of the time he was on the field last season, easily a team best. In fact, his 229 total snaps in the slot are 85 more than every other wide receiver on the roster combined.

“He brings versatility," Avalos said. "Playing that slot position, being able to do different things [is important].”

So, who replaces him?

“This is an eager group,” Avalos said.

While production could simple be spread to other pass-catching positions, this seems like an opportunity for Colorado transfer Chase Penry and sophomore wide receiver Ben Ford – when he returns from injury – to shine. It could also lead to more targets for senior tight end Riley Smith, who lined up in the slot 97 times last season.

With the news of #BoiseState WR Latrell Caples being out for the season, "slot receiver" just emerged as an important position battle.



Most snaps by WRs in slot for #BoiseState in '22:



1. Caples: 229

2. Stefan Cobbs: 65

3. Davis Koetter: 48

4. Billy Bowens: 16

5. Cole Wright: 8 pic.twitter.com/vaIGhA7VZv — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) August 2, 2023

OUT FOR THE SEASON

Boise State will also be without redshirt freshman defensive tackle JJ Talo. Like Caples, Talo also suffered a leg injury this offseason, according to Avalos.

“Those guys are well into their way or working back [from injury],” Avalos said. “They’re going to have a tremendous impact on this team because of who they are.”

we won't miss a step! the guys in the room are READY! see y'all in 2024 🫡 https://t.co/TS39J5TKmK — 7 (@trellfor6) August 1, 2023

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Following a season-ending knee injury in the 2022 season-opener, senior cornerback Markel Reed is on the verge of making a full recovery.

“[He’s] had a tremendous summer. We’re excited to see Markel back on the field,” Avalos.

Reed played in 18 of 21 games during his true freshman and sophomore seasons, however, he’s been limited to just six appearances over the last two years due to injuries.

“We’ll grow his rep count as we work through fall camp,” Avalos said.

Reed isn’t the only Bronco who will be eased back into action. Junior wide receiver Cole Wright, junior EDGE Gabe Hunter, and redshirt freshman line backer Dishawn “Hunter” Misa will all be limited to start fall camp.

“We’re excited to have those guys out there participating,” Avalos said.

I feel like the cornerback battle should be awesome this fall.#BoiseState has at least 5 good options there, and most of them have experience.



So, who is in the mix?



(🧵1/3) pic.twitter.com/EgOCHlKyJg — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) August 1, 2023

STILL OUT

A pair of former Idaho high school standouts are inching closer to their respective returns.

Junior wide receiver Austin Bolt and sophomore wide receiver Ben Ford each saw their seasons unexpectedly cut short last fall. Bolt broke his leg in the 2022 season-opener, while Ford torn his ACL in practice later in the season.

“Their progress through the course of the summer has been awesome. They way they’ve been training with our training staff, our medical team, in collaboration with our strength staff, we’re excited about where they’re at," Avalos said. "We just want to make sure that we get them to a point where when they get into these team periods [at practice] that they’re capable of being their best, because they can have a huge impact.”

You know what's wild?



Former #Borah standout WR Austin Bolt is entering his 4th year of college... and he's really only exhausted one season of eligibility.



He'll get a year back for playing in '20, and he's eligible for a medical redshirt since he appeared in 1 game last fall. https://t.co/JFS1jVJHmC — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) August 1, 2023

Watch more on Boise State Football:

See all of our Boise State football coverage in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.