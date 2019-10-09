BOISE, Idaho — While Boise State and Bringham Young's rivalry may not yet have a name or trophy to battle for, their rivalry isn't going anywhere under a new ten-year agreement that Boise State announced on Tuesday.

The current agreement, which started in 2012, ends in 2023 when Boise State travels to Provo, UT. Under the new deal, the rivalry will resume in 2025 and last until 2034. BYU will host in even-numbered years and Boise State will host in odd-numbered years.

Boise State also announced the date that the rivalry will resume - Saturday, October 25, 2025, in Boise.

Between the two agreements, the Broncos and Cougars will play each other 21 times over the course of 22 years, with 2024 being the only year they don't play.

Since Boise State's rivalry with BYU started in 2012, average attendance at Albertsons Stadium is 35,858 when the Broncos host the Cougars.

The Broncos currently lead the series 7-2, winning the last three matchups. Boise State beat BYU 21-16 in Boise on a last-second play in 2018.

Three of the seven wins have been decided by a single point: 28-27 Boise State in 2004, 7-6 Boise State in 2012, 28-27 Boise State in 2016.

In the last five games against BYU, Boise State's running back has scored at least two touchdowns.

Boise State's two losses against BYU happened in 2013 and 2015, both in Provo.

On October 19, the No. 22 Broncos (2-0, 0-0 Mountain West) travel to Provo to take on BYU (1-1).

