Game Tracker: Keep up with all the scores and highlights from Boise State's game vs. the No. 9 BYU Cougars

The Cougars enter Albertsons Stadium 7-0 with undefeated season aspirations and the Broncos have revenge on their minds. Don't miss a beat with our live blog.

BOISE, Idaho — If everyone's heart hasn't gone through enough stress this week, the No. 21 Boise State Broncos will host No. 9 BYU (7-0), the highest-ranked opponent to ever play on The Blue, on Friday night.

The Broncos and Cougars play at 7:55 p.m. MT at Albertsons Stadium on Friday, the game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

Boise State enters Friday's rivalry game 2-0, with wins over San Jose State and Air Force.

BYU is 7-0, with their best win was against 4-2 Troy in week two. The Cougars beat the Trojans 48-7. In total, BYU's opponents this season are a combined 20-27.

The Broncos lost to BYU 28-25 on the road last season. The Cougars spoiled Boise State's undefeated season hopes, with the loss being the Broncos' sole regular-season blemish in 2019.

