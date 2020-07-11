Live at 1 p.m. Sunday: Boise State coach Bryan Harsin discusses the Broncos' next game vs. Colorado State

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin will hold his weekly press conference at 1 p.m. MT Sunday and will discuss the Broncos' upcoming game on Thursday versus conference foe Colorado State.
Harsin's press conference will be live-streamed in this article and on KTVB's YouTube Channel.
The Broncos lost to rival BYU 51-17 on Friday, Nov. 6 at Albertsons Stadium, dropping their record on the season to 2-1. It was the Cougars' first-ever win on The Blue and the Broncos' worst-home loss since they joined the FBS in 1996.
Boise State will look to right the ship and hope that whoever is listed as the starting quarterback can survive the full game against Colorado State at home this week.
Sophomore quarterback Hank Bachmeier played the full game against Utah State to open the season at home but suddenly did not travel with the team to play Air Force in week two.
Jack Sears filled in for Bachmeier against Air Force, leading the Broncos to a 49-30 win over the Falcons. The senior grad transfer from USC was then sidelined against BYU after taking a hard hit on the Broncos' first offensive possession of the game. Sears started the game while Bachmeier was on the sidelines with the team.
Coach Harsin has not explained what the current issue preventing Bachmeier from starting is and likely won't in Sunday's press conference.
With Sears out for the remainder of the game against BYU, freshman quarterback Cade Fennegan had to step in and try to lead the Broncos' offense against the ninth-ranked Cougars.
After the offense struggled to do much of anything going for most of the game, freshman quarterback Andy Peters also played under center. The Boise native went four for eight for 26 yards. Peters would be the fifth quarterback on the depth chart if junior Chase Cord was healthy after tearing his ACL last season.