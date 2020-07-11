Live at 1 p.m. Sunday: Boise State coach Bryan Harsin discusses the Broncos' next game vs. Colorado State

Even with questions surrounding the Broncos' quarterback situation, don't expect Harsin to shed many details on what happened to Hank Bachmeier or Jack Sears.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin will hold his weekly press conference at 1 p.m. MT Sunday and will discuss the Broncos' upcoming game on Thursday versus conference foe Colorado State.

Harsin's press conference will be live-streamed in this article and on KTVB's YouTube Channel.

The Broncos lost to rival BYU 51-17 on Friday, Nov. 6 at Albertsons Stadium, dropping their record on the season to 2-1. It was the Cougars' first-ever win on The Blue and the Broncos' worst-home loss since they joined the FBS in 1996.

Boise State will look to right the ship and hope that whoever is listed as the starting quarterback can survive the full game against Colorado State at home this week.

It's hard to control what 2020 throws at us. I get that. But one thing is clear about this #BoiseState football team...



They need to get healthy and stay healthy at QB. That's such a tough position to have to many bodies rotating through. https://t.co/5CAX7AwGno — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) November 7, 2020

Sophomore quarterback Hank Bachmeier played the full game against Utah State to open the season at home but suddenly did not travel with the team to play Air Force in week two.

Jack Sears filled in for Bachmeier against Air Force, leading the Broncos to a 49-30 win over the Falcons. The senior grad transfer from USC was then sidelined against BYU after taking a hard hit on the Broncos' first offensive possession of the game. Sears started the game while Bachmeier was on the sidelines with the team.

Coach Harsin has not explained what the current issue preventing Bachmeier from starting is and likely won't in Sunday's press conference.

With Sears out for the remainder of the game against BYU, freshman quarterback Cade Fennegan had to step in and try to lead the Broncos' offense against the ninth-ranked Cougars.