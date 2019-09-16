BOISE, Idaho — Following the No. 20 Broncos' 45-10 win over the Portland State Vikings and before Boise State hosts Mountain West Conference foe, the Air Force Falcons, on Friday, watch the live stream of coach Bryan Harsin's weekly press conference on KTVB.COM and KTVB's YouTube Channel.

The No. 20 Broncos enter their first conference game 3-0 following their win on Saturday. It's the first time Boise State has started a season 3-0 since 2016 and is just the second time that it has happened in the Harsin era.

Boise State's matchup against Air Force at Albertsons Stadium on Friday night features both teams unbeaten. The Falcons walked through the FCS Colgate Raiders 48-7 in their season opener, but travel to Boise fresh off a 30-23 overtime win against the Colorado Buffalos (2-1) in Boulder, CO on Saturday.

Since Boise State joined the Mountain West Conference in 2012, the Broncos are 3-3 against Air Force, but Boise State has won the last two meetings.

Bryan Harsin is likely to discuss how the Broncos are readying themselves against a tough Moutain Division foe and how the team played against Portland State over the weekend.

