Boise State's Avery Williams picks up more All-American honors

Williams has been named to seven All-America teams, including four first-team selections.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State's Avery Williams keeps adding national honors to his resume.

On Thursday, the star return specialist was named to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) FBS Coaches All-American team.

Williams is the first Bronco to be named first-team by the AFCA since offensive lineman Ryan Clady in 2007, according to Boise State.

The AFCA honor is Williams' fourth first-team selection this season. He also picked up first-team honors as a return specialist from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), USA Today and The Sporting News.

In addition to the first-team accolades, Williams was named to the second-team by The Athletic and CBS Sports, and to the third team by the Associated Press.

Williams led the nation in 2020 with four special teams touchdowns, scoring twice each on kickoff returns and punt returns.

The final touchdown of his college career, a 69-yard punt return during the Mountain West Championship game, tied the NCAA record for career return touchdowns with nine.

According to Boise State, Williams is the first Boise State returner to be named an All-American since Kyle Wilson in 2008 and the first Bronco to earn a first-team honor on special teams since place-kicker Mike Dodd in 1992.

Williams announced on Dec. 24 that he intended to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

