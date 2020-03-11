Boise State asks Central District Health to allow family members and students into Albertsons Stadium for BYU game

The health department will discuss the university's proposal during their meeting on Wednesday night.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above is the Broncos' post-game press conference following their 49-30 win over the Air Force Falcons on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Boise State University is working on a plan that would allow immediate family members of football players, students, and cheerleaders into Albertsons Stadium on Friday when the No. 21 Broncos take on No. 9 BYU.

Currently, absolutely no fans allowed in attendance for any Boise State games but the university announced on Tuesday afternoon that it will meet with Central District Health, the health department which oversees Ada County, to finalize a plan that would allow some people in attendance.

Under the university's plan, according to athletic department spokesperson Joe Nickell, the plan would allow 1,100 fans inside the 37,000 seat Albertsons Stadium after each of them test negative on a COVID-19 PRC test within 72 hours prior to kickoff.

Fans in attendance would also have to physically distance while in the stadium.

Members of the Bronco football team can request two tickets for family members, or three if they are married. Only parents, siblings, grandparents and spouses are able to use those guest tickets.

Family members can take a $45 PCR test that is available on campus.

The plan would also allow the university's band and spirit squad and some students to attend the game.

UPDATE: The parents of #BoiseState football players were informed today that there’s a possibility that they can attend the #BYU game on Friday, according to a source.



• Each player can sign up for two tickets. (If they’re married they can get three.)



(1/3) pic.twitter.com/m03Iq2doEs — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) November 3, 2020