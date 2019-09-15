BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos are moving up in the AP Top 25 Poll and the Amway Coaches Poll following their manhandling of Portland State on Saturday night.

The Broncos are now ranked 20th in both polls, moving up two spots from last week's rankings. However, Boise State is still playing catchup with the highest-ranked Group of 5 team - the Central Florida Golden Knights.

UCF moved up to No. 15 in the AP Top 25 Poll, up from No. 17 last week, but stayed at No. 16 in the Coaches Poll. The Golden Knights beat the Standford Cardinal of the PAC-12, 45-27 on Saturday night.

While the Broncos have yet to play a ranked team this season, that might change as the Bringham Young Cougars (2-1) received votes in both polls after they beat the PAC-12's USC Trojans 30-27 in overtime at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. USC (2-1) entered the game No. 24 in the Coaches Poll.

Boise State plays BYU in Provo on Saturday, October 19. The Broncos lead the rivalry 7-2, but Boise State's two losses to the Cougars both happened at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

BYU's lone loss on the season came from the No. 10 Utah Utes (3-0) of the PAC-12 in their season-opener.

1.) Clemson (3-0)

2.) Alabama (3-0)

3.) Georgia (3-0)

4.) LSU (3-0)

5.) Oklahoma (3-0)

6.) Ohio State (3-0)

7.) Notre Dame (2-0)

8.) Auburn (3-0)

9.) Florida (3-0)

10.) Utah (3-0)

11.) Michigan (2-0)

12.) Texas (2-1)

13.) Penn State (3-0)

14.) Wisconsin (2-0)

15.) UCF (3-0)

16.) Oregon (2-1)

17.) Texas A&M (2-1)

18.) Iowa (3-0)

19.) Washington State (3-0)

20.) Boise State (3-0)

21.) Virginia (3-0)

22.) Washington (2-1)

23.) California (3-0)

24.) Arizona State (3-0)

25.) TCU (2-0)

Slideshow: Portland State Vikings vs. Boise State Broncos Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) turns upfield against Portland State safety Romeo Gunt (1) after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier looks for a receiver during the first half against Portland State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Portland State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Boise State running back Robert Mahone (34) runs through an arm tackle attempt by Portland State defensive end James Thomas (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Boise State's John Hightower (16) looks upfield during a long kickoff return for touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Portland State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Portland State wide receiver Emmanuel Daigbe (80) breaks away from the Boise State defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Portland State quarterback Davis Alexander (6) dives for a couple of yards as Boise State defensive back Tyreque Jones (21) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

