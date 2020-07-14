Boise State announces new guidelines for the Broncos' home games at Albertsons Stadium

Fans will have to physical distance throughout the stadium, but beer and hard seltzers are for sale at the concessions again.

BOISE, Idaho — The fan experience for the Boise State Broncos' home games will be drastically different this season, thanks to new restrictions spurred by the ongoing pandemic.

In an email to season ticket holders on Tuesday, Boise State University outlined multiple new guidelines for fans at Albertsons Stadium for the upcoming season.

The restrictions include moving season ticket holders' seats around to allow for social distancing, requiring fans inside and outside the stadium to wear face masks at all times, and a new zero-tolerance bag policy, unless its for diapers or medical needs.

Boise State also announced that fans will be able to purchase beer and seltzers on the concourse again, so there's that. You win some, you lose some.

Season ticket holders' ticket pricing and contributions for the seats may change if they are moved around.

There will be other restrictions in the tailgating areas as well. The Tailgate Zone at DeChevrieux Field will only be offering individual tailgate tents sales to allow for physical distancing. The public fan zone will be closed.

The university will create designated tailgating spots that will include enough space for physical distancing around them. Parking-only spots will be distributed based on a point system to season ticket holders, according to the university.

For season ticket holders who decide not to attend any games, the university is offerings a few options for what to do with this year's tickets:

They can convert their payments for the tickets, parking and per-seat contributions into a 100% tax-deductable donation to the Bronco Athletic Association.

Season tickets can be rolled over to the 2021 season.

Receive a full refund while maintaining a chance to buy tickets for the 2021 season.

The university added that season ticket holders have until July 20 to opt-out of the 2020 season. The form needed to opt-out can be found here.

Boise State also stated in the announcement that fans will not be able to re-enter the stadium after leaving. The university will place hand-sanitizing stations at all entrances and restrooms and clean all high-contact surfaces before fans can enter.

The university said it may add new guidelines and restrictions in the future as it works with state, city and public health leaders.

