Breaking down Andy Avalos' assistant coach salaries

BOISE, Idaho — Two weeks after Boise State head football coach Andy Avalos was hired to lead his alma mater, he now had his ten on-field assistant coaches in place.
According to the term sheet that Avalos signed with Boise State, he was allotted $2.1 million to divided up amongst ten on-field assistant coaches. Beginning in year two, that figure will increase $50,000 annually through the length of the contract.
KTVB since obtained the term sheets for each of his assistant coaches. They will collectively earn $2.070 million, which each of their agreements expiring on Feb. 28, 2022.
Offensive Assistants
- Offensive coordinator and QB coach Tim Plough: $270,000
- TE coach Kent Riddle: $225,000
- OL coach Tim Keane: $225,000
- WR coach Matt Miller: $160,000
- RB coach Winston Venable: $115,000
Defensive Assistants
- Defensive coordinator and ILB coach Spencer Danielson: $280,000
- Assistant head coach and DL coach Frank Maile: $260,000
- Special teams and edge coach Stacy Collins: $225,000
- Co-Defensive coordinator and safeties coach Kane Ioane: $200,000
- Cornerbacks coach Jeron Johnson: $110,000
Each assistant coach will have an agreed-upon incentive package that won't exceed $20,000 annually. Also, should Andy Avalos resign or be terminated, Boise State University can choose to terminate the contracts of the assistant coaches with 30 days' written notice.
In previous years, Boise State coordinators made upwards of $350,000 annually. Some who held that title, including Avalos, also received multi-year deals that further provided job stability. At the moment, none of the term sheets for any of the assistant coaches have agreements that extend beyond February 2022.
Seven of the ten assistants will make a base salary of $200,000 next season, up from the six who were projected to do so last season.
Since there isn't an assistant coach on staff making more than $350,000, none of these contracts need the approval of the Idaho State Board of Education.