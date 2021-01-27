Breaking down Andy Avalos' assistant coach salaries

Seven of the Broncos' ten assistant football coaches will make over $200,000 during the 2021-22 season.

BOISE, Idaho — Two weeks after Boise State head football coach Andy Avalos was hired to lead his alma mater, he now had his ten on-field assistant coaches in place.

According to the term sheet that Avalos signed with Boise State, he was allotted $2.1 million to divided up amongst ten on-field assistant coaches. Beginning in year two, that figure will increase $50,000 annually through the length of the contract.

KTVB since obtained the term sheets for each of his assistant coaches. They will collectively earn $2.070 million, which each of their agreements expiring on Feb. 28, 2022.

Offensive Assistants

Offensive coordinator and QB coach Tim Plough: $270,000

TE coach Kent Riddle: $225,000

OL coach Tim Keane: $225,000

WR coach Matt Miller: $160,000

RB coach Winston Venable: $115,000

Defensive Assistants

Defensive coordinator and ILB coach Spencer Danielson: $280,000

Assistant head coach and DL coach Frank Maile: $260,000

Special teams and edge coach Stacy Collins: $225,000

Co-Defensive coordinator and safeties coach Kane Ioane: $200,000

Cornerbacks coach Jeron Johnson: $110,000

Each assistant coach will have an agreed-upon incentive package that won't exceed $20,000 annually. Also, should Andy Avalos resign or be terminated, Boise State University can choose to terminate the contracts of the assistant coaches with 30 days' written notice.

In previous years, Boise State coordinators made upwards of $350,000 annually. Some who held that title, including Avalos, also received multi-year deals that further provided job stability. At the moment, none of the term sheets for any of the assistant coaches have agreements that extend beyond February 2022.

Seven of the ten assistants will make a base salary of $200,000 next season, up from the six who were projected to do so last season.

The #BoiseState assistant salary pool in 2020: $1.94M*



I remind you, COVID-19 impacted that figure. Coaches were required to take furloughs last year. — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) January 10, 2021