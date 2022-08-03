Noa brothers reunited: Boise State adds transfer running back

Elelyon Noa has joined the Boise State football program after two years at Utah State. Elelyon is the brother of Bronco middle linebacker Ezekiel Noa.

BOISE, Idaho — Hours before the first Boise State fall camp practice of 2022, the Broncos filled their final roster spot with a big-time transfer with ties to The Blue and the Mountain West.

Boise State head coach Andy Avalos on Wednesday announced running back Elelyon Noa has joined the football program. Elelyon is the brother of sixth-year senior Bronco middle linebacker Ezekiel Noa.

Elelyon spent the past two seasons at Utah State, rushing for 597 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. Elelyon averaged 4.3 yards per carry and tallied 85 receiving yards on 11 grabs with the Aggies last fall.

Prior to Boise State's 42-13 win over Utah State in October 2020, Ezekiel told KTVB the brothers were "excited" to face off on the gridiron, adding "we've never really played against each other until now." Fast forward nearly two years and the Noa brothers are reunited in the City of Trees.

During his opening fall camp press conference, Avalos announced the Broncos were rostering 109 student-athletes, under the cap of 110 players. Elelyon's signing fills the final roster spot and adds some depth to Boise State's running back room.

Elelyon joins George Holani (R-JR), Tyler Crowe (R-JR), Kaden Dudley (R-FR), Ashton Jeanty (FR), Taylor Marcum (FR) and Ethan Mikita (FR) in the Broncos' stable.

The older Noa brother is one of 20 Broncos on the current roster to have appeared in at least 20 career games for Boise State. Ezekiel started all 12 games last fall, finishing third among all players with 66 tackles.

The 5-11, 240-pound linebacker is one of a grand total of six Broncos able to start in every game of the 2021 campaign at a consistent position.

Boise State's initial 2022 heath report is promising. Safety Tyreque Jones is the only returning player expected to miss a week or two of Boise State's fall camp after a recent lower-leg injury.