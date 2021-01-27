Boise State adds home-and-home series with Memphis in 2030-31

The Broncos might not be allowed to wear all-blue on The Blue when they host the Tigers

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football team has added another home-and-home series with an opponent from the American Athletic Conference to future schedules.

The Broncos will play Memphis in 2030 and 2031, traveling to the Liberty Bowl first, with a return matchup at Albertson Stadium the following season.

The #BoiseState football team has announced a home-and-home series with #Memphis in 2030 and 2031. pic.twitter.com/kMlQwnP8Ag — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) January 27, 2021

KTVB obtain the game agreement contract that was signed by Boise State vice president and chief financial officer Mark Heil and Memphis director of athletics Laird Veatch back in November, approximately three weeks after former Bronco director of athletics Curt Apsey transition into a new role at the university.

Both parties agreed that no money will be exchanged unless one of the universities were to breach the contract. In that event, the non-breaching school would be owed $650,000 in liquidated damaged.

Here is the biggest catch though: Boise State potentially won't be allowed to wear their blue uniforms on The Blue.

The contract specifically states that "the home team shall wear light-colored uniforms and the visiting team shall wear dark-colored uniforms unless otherwise agreed upon between the coaches." The contract also includes the initials of Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield. However, it does not include Bryan Harsin's signature, who was the head coach at Boise State when the agreement was signed.

Boise State has clearly made a point of scheduling games against opponents from the AAC. With the exception of the 2022 season, the Broncos will play at least one AAC opponent every season through 2031, including two in both 2025 and 2028.

The overall strength of their future non-conference schedules is noticeable too. The Broncos have future home-and-home series scheduled with BYU, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Houston, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, UCF, USF, UTEP and Washington State, all set before the addition of Memphis.

Outside of individual open home dates in both 2024 and 2026, the Broncos are completely booked through the 2028 season. One other thing to watch, Aspey previously stated that discussions had already begun to bring Florida State to The Blue back in August, making up for the 2020 cancelation due to COVID-19.

Boise State will open up the 2020 season at Central Florida. Both the Broncos and Golden Knights will be debuting new head coaches. Following three seasons as the head coach at UCF, Josh Heupel is joining former Golden Knights athletic director Danny White at the University of Tennessee, a move that was announced on Wednesday morning.

Introducing head coach Josh Heupel https://t.co/OGkZeugb0z — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) January 27, 2021

Future Boise State Schedules

2021

TBD/Week One - at UCF

Sept. 11 - vs UTEP

Sept. 18 - vs Oklahoma State

Oct. 9 - at BYU

2022

Sept. 3 - at Oregon State

Sept. 17 - vs Michigan State

Sept. 24 - at UTEP

Nov. 5 - vs BYU

2023

Sept. 2 - vs Oregon State

Sept. 9 - vs UCF

Sept. 16 - at Michigan State

Oct. 21 - at BYU

2024

Aug. 31 - at Georgia Southern

Sept. 7 - vs Houston

Sept. 14 - at Oregon

2025

Aug. 30 - at USF

Sept. 13 - vs Oregon

Sept. 20 - at Houston

Oct. 25 - vs BYU

2026

Sept. 5 - at Oregon

Sept. 12 - vs East Carolina

Nov. 7 - at BYU

2027

Sept. 4 - at Rice

Sept. 11 - vs USF

Sept. 18 - at Marshall

Sept. 25 - vs BYU

2028

Sept. 2 - vs Cincinnati

Sept. 9 - at East Carolina

Sept. 16 - vs Georgia Southern

Sept. 23 - at BYU

2029

Sept. 1 - at Cincinnati

Sept. 15 - vs Rice

Sept. 22 - vs BYU

2030

Aug. 31 - at Memphis

Sept. 21 - at BYU

2031

Sept. 13 - vs Memphis

Sept. 27 - vs BYU

2032

Sept. 11 - vs Washington State

Sept. 25 - at BYU

2033

Sept. 10 - at Washington State

Sept. 24 - vs BYU

2034