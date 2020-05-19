Boise State adds grad transfer quarterback from USC

Jack Sears is eligible to play immediately and will have two years of eligibility with the Broncos.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football team is welcoming a new addition to the quarterback roster.

The Broncos officially announced the addition of USC grad transfer QB Jack Sears Monday evening.

Because he's a graduate transfer, Sears is immediately eligible to play and has two years of eligibility remaining.

The San Clemente High School (California) product is a former top-105 recruit nationally and was ranked the 4th-best pro-style quarterback in the 2017 recruiting class.

He made one career start at USC back in 2018, filling in for injured starting QB J.T. Daniels. Sears completed 20 of 28 passes, throwing for 235 yards and two touchdowns in the 38-35 loss to Arizona State.

Sears didn’t appear in a game for the Trojans last season, electing to enter his name into the transfer portal. He originally committed to San Diego State back in December, before the Aztecs made a coaching change.

The 6-foot-3, 205 pounder joins an experienced and talented Boise State quarterback room for this fall.

Returning starter Hank Bachmeier is set to take another step as a sophomore after a very promising true freshman season in which he started eight games, throwing for 1,879 yards and nine touchdowns.

Chase Cord also provides depth for the Broncos. The redshirt junior started two games last year and appeared in eight.

