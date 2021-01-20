Andy Avalos adds former Utah State assistant Stacy Collins to his staff at Boise State

Excited to join the Broncos' program, Collins called Boise State "a destination job in college football."

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State added another assistant coach to their staff on Wednesday, hiring former Utah State assistant coach Stacy Adams to oversee special teams and the edge position on defense.

“We’ve seen first-hand what kind of coach Stacy Collins is from his time at Utah State, but he’s also a high-character individual that will fit in well with our culture here at Boise State,” Boise State head football coach Andy Avalos said. “His primary concern isn’t just building great football players, but building outstanding young men that are prepared to do great things when their football careers are over, and that’s what this program is all about.”

Collins, a Northwest-native, has 22 years of coaching experience in the collegiate ranks. His first job was at his alma mater, Western Oregon, in 1998. Since then he has coached at South Dakota Mines (2002, 2012-15), Western Washington (2003-04), Idaho State (2005-06), Southern Oregon (2007), Central Washington (2008-10), Portland State (2011) and Utah State (2016-20).

“I’m extremely excited to be joining the Boise State family and working with Coach Avalos,” Collins said. “The tradition of Boise State Football, the success they’ve had both on and off the field, makes this a destination job in college football. There’s also a great tradition here with the special teams play, and I’m looking forward to continuing on that tradition, as well as working with the defensive staff and continuing to build on the great product they’ve already been putting on the field."

Collins will offer the new Boise State coaching staff experience and versatility. He has coached at every level on the defensive side of the ball, spent one year on the offensive side at running backs. At 45-years-old, he will be one of the old members of the new staff. He has head coaching experience too, leading the South Dakota Mines program from 2012-15.

UPDATE: Six down, four to go...



--OFF--

OC/QB - Plough (35)

RB - Venable (33)

WR - Miller (29)



--DEF--

DC/ILB - Danielson (32)

DL - Maile (38)

EDGE/ST - Collins (45)



Average age of the assistants so far: 35.3 y/o — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) January 20, 2021

The hiring also offers a bit of continuity to the new coaching staff at Boise State. Collins spent the last five years as an assistant with new defensive line coach Frank Maile at Utah State.

One can assume that new #BoiseState assistants Stacy Collins and Frank Maile have some continuity as well.



Collins and Maile coached together at #UtahState from 2016-2020.#BSUCollinsEDGE



(📸 USU Athletics) pic.twitter.com/GsMqZROgSh — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) January 20, 2021

While at Utah State, Collins worked with 2018 Pro Football Focus All-American linebacker David Woodward, 2019 First-Team All-Mountain West kicker Dominik Eberle, and 2019 First-Team All-Mountain West specialist Savon Scarver.

Collins, 45, and his wife, Mandy, have four daughters, Kayla, Mackenzie, Kylee and Mackenna.