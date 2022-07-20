Andy Avalos: Broncos 'extremely excited' about Stefan Cobbs

At Mountain West Media Days Wednesday, Andy Avalos discussed who to watch in Boise State's wide receiver room following Khalil Shakir's departure to the NFL.

BOISE, Idaho — In an interview at Mountain West Media Days Wednesday with Bridget Howard, Boise State head coach Andy Avalos discussed the Broncos' wide receiver room and the hefty task of replacing Khalil Shakir.

Shakir finished his career in the City of Trees fifth all-time at Boise State in career receptions with 208, tied for sixth with 10 career 100-yard games and fourth in career receiving yards with 2,878.

Now, Avalos and the Broncos' offense must make up for Khalil's production as he begins his career with the Buffalo Bills. On Wednesday, Avalos expressed his excitement for Stefan Cobbs, who is slated to be Boise State's go-to-guy this fall.

“Shak was a tremendous player and leader. Not one guy has to fill his shoes, but we are extremely excited about Stef and his progress, not only what he did last year, but what he’s done this whole offseason," Avalos said. "What he’s doing right now, the way he’s moving, obviously his chemistry with Hank [Bachmeier] is everything and the other quarterbacks."

Last fall, Cobbs - a fifth-year senior out of Fort Worth, Texas - compiled 34 catches, 421 yards and five touchdowns. In Boise State's annual spring game in April, Cobbs led all Bronco receivers with six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

The rising playmaker's potential has not gone unnoticed this offseason. Athlon Sports tabbed Cobbs as a Preseason All-Mountain West First Team wide receiver and Fourth Team punt returner.

Phil Steele listed Cobbs on his All-Mountain West Second Team at wide receiver and gave the Texas native a third-team nod at punt returner.

Outside of the projected feature receiver, Avalos said Boise State is counting on Billy Bowens, Latrell Caples, Davis Koetter and former Borah High School standout Austin Bolt.

Bowens has compiled 17 grabs for 179 yards in his career in Boise. The 6-1, 200-pound receiver appeared in six games in 2020, making his first catch at Hawaii.

Caples appeared in six games in 2021, totaling 56 yards on four receptions. Coming out of Lancaster High School in Texas, Caples was ranked as one of the top 100 wide receivers in the country.

"Latrell had a tremendous offseason," Avalos said. "We’re really looking forward to him having a breakout year as well.”

Koetter, the son of former Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter, flashed his potential last fall. The sixth-year player made four starts and appeared in 11 games. Koetter recorded 160 yards and a touchdown on 14 grabs.

Before Boise State, Koetter caused problems for Big Sky defenses, totaling eight touchdowns and 626 yards on 38 receptions at Portland State in 2019.

Bolt is now a full-time wide receiver after spending time at tight end for the Broncos. The 6-3 Boise native is up to 210 pounds. Bolt was Idaho's Gatorade Football Player of the Year for his senior campaign at Borah.

"Billy Bowens is going to be a huge guy that steps up for us," Avalos said. "We’re counting on Austin Bolt as well. Davis Koetter had a big role in what we were doing last year."

Avalos' interview with Bridget Howard is included below:

