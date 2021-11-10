Andy Avalos on Boise State's win over BYU, next game against Air Force

At 1 p.m. MT, Andy Avalos will begin his weekly press conference and will likely field questions on the Broncos' latest win and their upcoming home game.

BOISE, Idaho — After the Boise State Broncos upset the previously tenth-ranked Brigham Young Cougars, 26-17 on Saturday, the football program and Bronco Nation felt jubilation as head coach Andy Avalos earned his first signature win.

However, like junior quarterback Hank Bachmeier said following the Broncos' first true road win over an Associated Press Top 10 team since 2001, Boise State (3-3, 1-1) will enjoy the win for 24 hours and then turn their attention to the Air Force Academy Falcons (5-1, 1-1).

The Falcons will be traveling to Idaho to play the Broncos on The Blue at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

As Avalos and his staff begin their prep work for Air Force, the first-year head coach will hold his weekly press conference at 1 p.m. MT Monday.

Following the end of his portion of the press conference, offensive coordinator Tim Plough will speak at about 1:30 p.m. and co-defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson will close out the press conference at roughly 1:45 p.m. MT.

