Andy Avalos on Boise's State quarterback battle, COVID-19 protocols and the team's vaccination rate

Coach Avalos reiterated that there will be plenty of COVID-19 protocols in place this season again.

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, new Boise State University head football coach Andy Avalos held a press conference ahead of the start of fall camp. The first-year head coach discussed the team's battle for starting quarterback and the program's improving vaccination rate. Later on Tuesday, the university released an updated roster, which included some new faces and departing players.

Coach Avalos said on Tuesday that both Hank Bachmeier and Jack Sears will rotate reps with the ones and twos to start out in fall camp.

"They'll rotate each day, who goes with the ones, who goes with the twos, but we're really excited. Both of those guys, they've done an unbelievable job, getting themselves comfortable with the operation of the offense, not only so they can lead themselves, but so that they can lead the men around them and so they can become coaches on the field themselves. We are excited to see that competition as everybody else is. They are both fine young men, they will both do a good job. As always, the competition on the field will tell us the timeline and what that looks like," said Andy Avalos.

Coach Avalos reiterated that there will be plenty of COVID-19 protocols in place this season again. In fact, he called following their protocols the “biggest opponent” they will face.

“As much as we want to move on to whatever the new normal is, closest to what it was prior to the pandemic, we’re not there yet. The biggest opponent we’ll have this year is making sure that we handle our COVID protocols. It’s still a very real situation. The protocols and the pandemic will play a role this year in college football and how people handle that,” said Andy Avalos.

He also provided an update on the vaccine rate within the program.

“We feel like our (vaccine) numbers have improved since media days," Avalos said. "Our numbers are continuing to improve that way. Guys have had the opportunity to make a decision, but either way, whatever we decide to do, there are protocols that we will operate by."

Boise State also released an updated roster today. Four notable players no longer with the program. cornerbacks Chris Mitchell and Jonathan Earl, both have medically retired.

Linebacker Brock Miller, who appeared in two games last fall after transferring from NC State, has left the program due to personal reasons.

Oregon EDGE transfer Andrew Faoliu has also left the program due to personal reasons.

A few notable additions to the roster as well; two new quarterbacks from California were added to the roster. Colton Fitzgerald from Saugus High School and Colt Fulton from Santa Margarita High School will be joining the Broncos' quarterback room.

Will Farrar, a 6'5, 322-pound offensive lineman has also been added to the roster, he spent the last four seasons at Texas Tech.